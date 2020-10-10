CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. puts plans to ease restrictions on hold | Christie says he was wrong to not wear mask in White House | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Men accused in plot on Michigan governor attended protests

Delta adds insult to injury in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana

With Americans anxious to go out, walking tours pick up pace

Families seek new investigations into old police killings

28 arrested, tear gas used in Wisconsin protests

2 charged in Michigan plots served in US Marines

Man in prison for murder admits to killing Minnesota guard

Report: Iowa’s derecho crop losses increase by more than 50%

Court allows NY virus restrictions ahead of Jewish holidays

Guard in custody after man dies in shooting at protests

