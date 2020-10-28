AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Rising infections complicate rules for New York-area travel
Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge
Pompeo, in Indonesia, renews China attacks as US vote looms
At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast
Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges
Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls
Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths
Migrants quickly expelled by Trump try repeatedly to cross
Philadelphia pledges better response after Black man’s death
Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.