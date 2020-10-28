AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Rising infections complicate rules for New York-area travel Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge Pompeo, in Indonesia, renews China attacks as US vote looms At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls Justice Department ramps up inquiry into NY care home deaths Migrants quickly expelled by Trump try repeatedly to cross Philadelphia pledges better response after Black man's death Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud