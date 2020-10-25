ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
AP Top U.S. News at 11:17 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Black contractor braves threats in removing Richmond statues

Fear and anxiety spike in virus hot spots across US

For transgender activists, election stokes hopes and fears

Foreign students show less zeal for US since Trump took over

Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience

Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work

Despite rhetoric, GOP has supported packing state courts

Election could stoke US marijuana market, sway Congress

Californians see power shutoffs as winds, fire danger rise

Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest

