AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace Tourists return to Hawaii amid ever-changing pandemic rules AP-NORC poll:…

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace Tourists return to Hawaii amid ever-changing pandemic rules AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus Rethinking the holidays: Traditions, change are on the table On #MeToo anniversary, leaders say focus is on inequality Oakland, Portland sue over use of federal agents at protests Park Police officers indicted in shooting of unarmed driver Scramble to get people counted as 2020 census winds down Black man’s family views graphic video of in-custody death Forecasters: Drought more likely than blizzards this winter Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.