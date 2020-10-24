CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surge in US, Europe | Southwest Va. an area of concern with rising cases | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Despite rhetoric, GOP has supported packing state courts

Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest

400 years on, Mayflower’s legacy includes pride, prejudice

School districts face hard choices amid pandemic-era cuts

Attorneys for Black woman shot by cop: Firing `a first step’

Washington state discovers first ‘murder hornet’ nest in US

Jerry Jeff Walker, Texas singer and songwriter, dies at 78

One killed in shooting by Border Patrol agent in Texas

