ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire

Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Philadelphia victim’s family sought ambulance, not police

Judge sides with Virginia, but Lee statue stays put for now

Stop the music! Chorus of artists tell Trump to tune it down

Woman injured in police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

AP PHOTOS: Down the home stretch, the 2020 vote in images

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up