AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink Utility:…

Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case Philadelphia victim’s family sought ambulance, not police Judge sides with Virginia, but Lee statue stays put for now Stop the music! Chorus of artists tell Trump to tune it down Woman injured in police shooting says cops let boyfriend die AP PHOTOS: Down the home stretch, the 2020 vote in images Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.