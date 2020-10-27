AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands
Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink
Utility: Winds too weak to cut power before California fire
Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations
NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case
Philadelphia victim’s family sought ambulance, not police
Judge sides with Virginia, but Lee statue stays put for now
Stop the music! Chorus of artists tell Trump to tune it down
Woman injured in police shooting says cops let boyfriend die
AP PHOTOS: Down the home stretch, the 2020 vote in images
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.