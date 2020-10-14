CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 40M infected | DC adds states to high-list list | Virus relief slipping past election | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:37 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nude photos and death threats: Scandal topples Alaska mayor

Landlords are getting squeezed between tenants and lenders

Video indicates slain protester was upset about being filmed

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes

Month after mass shooting, Rochester seeks answers, suspects

COVID up at California religious school; leader slams masks

Vision 2020: Will mailed-in ballots be delivered on time?

Cells at San Diego Zoo lead to cloning of endangered horse

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Agent: Michigan, Virginia governors mentioned in kidnap plot

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up