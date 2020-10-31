AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Wolves rebound, lose protections. Now future up to voters ‘So frustrating’: Grave missteps seen in US virus response Voting, virus,…

Wolves rebound, lose protections. Now future up to voters ‘So frustrating’: Grave missteps seen in US virus response Voting, virus, race are hot topics in state high court races Illinois authorities extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed Police shooting of Black man near Portland raises tension For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Day of the Dead Kennedy cousin Skakel will not be retried in 1975 killing US agency sets rules for cruise ships to start sailing again Actor Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.