AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?

Ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1M bond

Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

Appellate judges let 2020 census continue through October

‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out

Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19

Mail-in ballot mix-ups: How much should we worry?

No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen

Tech worker pleads guilty in death of Utah college student

Wall Street cheerleader Trump has little invested himself

National News

