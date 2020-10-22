CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Creative trick-or-treating | Safe Thanksgiving ideas | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:38 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids

Epstein ex Maxwell denied getting Prince Andrew sex partners

Reward offered a month after deadly mass shooting at party

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir

Relative: Black couple didn’t provoke shooting by police

2nd Breonna Taylor grand juror criticizes proceedings

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up