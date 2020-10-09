CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council criticizes exec over virus aid | Northam details experience with virus | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Anti-government groups shift focus from Washington to states

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists’ targeted her

Court allows NY virus restrictions ahead of Jewish holidays

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

California fire investigators seize utility equipment

Professor charged in China case sues Harvard over legal fees

Ex-Philadelphia cop charged in fatal shooting of Black man

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Police defend arrests of slain Black teen’s family

Hurricane Delta inflicts new damage on storm-weary Louisiana

