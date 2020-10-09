AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Anti-government groups shift focus from Washington to states
Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists’ targeted her
Court allows NY virus restrictions ahead of Jewish holidays
Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists
California fire investigators seize utility equipment
Professor charged in China case sues Harvard over legal fees
Ex-Philadelphia cop charged in fatal shooting of Black man
Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state
Police defend arrests of slain Black teen’s family
Hurricane Delta inflicts new damage on storm-weary Louisiana
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.