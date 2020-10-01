AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
October 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Trump to cut 2021 refugee admission to 15,000

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Court OK’s $800M settlement for MGM Resorts, Vegas victims

8th federal execution since July scheduled for Nov. 19

Judge’s order leaves many visa lottery winners out of luck

California wildfire evacuees return home to find devastation

Ski resorts struggle to hire amid Trump’s student visa ban

Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

Mild to severe: Immune system holds clues to virus reaction

