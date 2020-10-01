AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer
Trump to cut 2021 refugee admission to 15,000
Debate commission says it will make changes to format
Court OK’s $800M settlement for MGM Resorts, Vegas victims
8th federal execution since July scheduled for Nov. 19
Judge’s order leaves many visa lottery winners out of luck
California wildfire evacuees return home to find devastation
Ski resorts struggle to hire amid Trump’s student visa ban
Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies
Mild to severe: Immune system holds clues to virus reaction
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.