CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:15 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump’s diagnosis shows US vulnerability to the coronavirus

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

He’s fought COVID-19 for months. Can he ever really beat it?

Trump’s doctor’s comments on symptoms, care spark confusion

Delays in verifying mail-in ballots will slow election tally

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed

Drubbed in 2018, California GOP looks to regain House seats

Parents: Online learning program has racist, sexist content

Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels

No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up