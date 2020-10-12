CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

5 men in Michigan governor kidnapping plot to face hearings

Louisiana’s back-to-back hurricanes: Future unsure for many

Stocks are soaring, and most Black people are missing out

Black churches mobilizing voters despite virus challenges

Protesters knock down Roosevelt, Lincoln statues in Portland

COVID-19 coverage safety net has plenty of holes in US

Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

GOP governors in spiking states strain for silver linings

AP Photos: ‘I got stories.’ A life of troubles and love

