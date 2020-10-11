CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Men accused in plot on Michigan governor attended protests

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

With Americans anxious to go out, walking tours pick up pace

Families seek new investigations into old police killings

28 arrested, tear gas used in Wisconsin protests

2 charged in Michigan plots served in US Marines

Man in prison for murder admits to killing Minnesota guard

Report: Iowa’s derecho crop losses increase by more than 50%

Court allows NY virus restrictions ahead of Jewish holidays

Guard in custody after man dies in shooting at protests

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up