AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

October 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump’s diagnosis shows US vulnerability to the coronavirus

No course correction for state Republicans after Trump test

Recordings reveal confusion behind Breonna Taylor’s death

Andrew Yang takes lead in California data privacy measure

Trump gets experimental drug aimed at curbing severe illness

Of presidents and health, history replete with secrecy, lies

Feds: California convict tried to steal $22M from PPP loans

Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

N. Carolina Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis

AP FACT CHECK: Distortions from a week of wild disruption

