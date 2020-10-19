CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some hospitals in crisis again as infections soar | France becomes latest nation to pass 1 million cases | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 9:24 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

As virus flares globally, new strategies target hot spots

Some states allow ballots if voters die before Election Day

Black officers break from unions over Trump endorsements

Election 2020 Today: Suburban women revolt, COVID aid delay

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears, fleeing

Glamorous Miami club caught in power struggle over the virus

Puerto Rico, unable to vote, becomes crucial to US election

Tulsa digs again for victims of 1921 race massacre

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Plan to retrieve Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains

