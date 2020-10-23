CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. council gets virus updates | Va. sees COVID-19 cases surge. What about Northern Va.? | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

400 years on, Mayflower’s legacy includes pride, prejudice

School districts face hard choices amid pandemic-era cuts

Washington state discovers first ‘murder hornet’ nest in US

California prosecutors again seek death for Scott Peterson

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Man gets 20 years for buying guns used in 2015 terror attack

AstraZeneca, J&J resuming US tests of COVID-19 vaccines

Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

US suicide rate fell last year after decade of steady rise

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up