CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Rural Md. county to close schools | How to spot fake COVID-19 trials | Latest test results in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:37 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

AP finds most arrested in protests aren’t leftist radicals

As virus flares globally, new strategies target hot spots

Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found

Judge OKs release of Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Ex-Mexican defense secretary is denied bail on drug charges

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Some states allow ballots if voters die before Election Day

Environmental groups sue over Portland tear gas use

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up