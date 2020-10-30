AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
October 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Wolves rebound, lose protections. Now future up to voters

‘So frustrating’: Grave missteps seen in US virus response

Voting, virus, race are hot topics in state high court races

Illinois authorities extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

Police shooting of Black man near Portland raises tension

For many Latinos, virus deaths loom over Day of the Dead

Kennedy cousin Skakel will not be retried in 1975 killing

US agency sets rules for cruise ships to start sailing again

Actor Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

