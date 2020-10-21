NEW ORLEANS (AP) — AP sources: Stan Van Gundy agrees to become next coach of New Orleans Pelicans.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 21, 2020, 2:38 PM
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — AP sources: Stan Van Gundy agrees to become next coach of New Orleans Pelicans.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.