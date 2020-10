BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AP source: Some of Trump’s vital signs in last day were ‘very concerning,’ improving since he…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AP source: Some of Trump’s vital signs in last day were ‘very concerning,’ improving since he arrived at hospital.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.