ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: Wind-whipped wildfires…

AP PHOTOS: Wind-whipped wildfires clobber California again

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires roared through hills in Southern California, pushed by the region’s whipping Santa Ana winds that often fuel flames in October.

The fires, driven by little moisture and ferocious wind, drew dangerously close to homes, forcing tens of thousands to flee and spreading smoke over highways and neighborhoods. Two firefighters have been critically injured, and crews worked Tuesday to gain control.

The two fires around the Orange County cities of Irvine and Yorba Linda come during a wildfire season that peaked early. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but blazes have already burned a record amount of land throughout California, while causing deaths and destroying people’s houses and businesses.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

Salary Council appointee resigns, calls Schedule F executive order a 'red line'

Defense Innovation Unit out to prove AI, automation can keep up with the speed of cyber

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up