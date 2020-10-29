ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
AP PHOTOS: Early ballots, late rallies take center stage

The Associated Press

October 29, 2020, 2:54 PM

Election Day is Nov. 3, but the nation has been teeming with voting activity for weeks as the 2020 campaign barrels down the home stretch.

With coronavirus cases spiking in most of the country, millions of Americans are mailing in ballots or lining up at socially distanced intervals at early voting stations to have their say well beforehand.

Meanwhile, the candidates, their running mates and surrogates are making last-minute pitches to any voters who may still be persuadable — and haven’t already voted.

Amid the rallies and speeches, local elections officials from coast to coast are preparing by sanitizing polling booths and checking vote-counting systems.

Here’s a look at the day in photos, 2020 election edition.

