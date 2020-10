SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An ex-pro baseball player sought in the death of his ex-girlfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.