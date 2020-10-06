CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. preparing for vaccination campaign | Barrett faces Senate despite virus | Latest test results in DC region
October 6, 2020, 3:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — A person close to family says rock star and guitar legend Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer.

