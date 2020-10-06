NEW YORK (AP) — A person close to family says rock star and guitar legend Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
October 6, 2020, 3:49 PM
