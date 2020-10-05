CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
5-year-old critically hurt in North Carolina hit-and-run

The Associated Press

October 4, 2020, 12:18 PM

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a suspect has turned himself in after a hit-and-run critically injured a young girl who was playing at a soccer field.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Union County, outside Charlotte.

Deputies told local media the driver jumped a curb and hit three people, including a 5-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were initially searching for a vehicle, but Union County Chief Communications Officer Tony Underwood told TV station WSOC the suspect later turned himself in.

The suspect is a juvenile and will be charged with felony hit-and-run as well as careless and reckless driving, the station reported. Because of the suspect’s age, authorities can’t release a name or any additional information.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

