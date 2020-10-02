2 men die in head-on crash after 1 strikes large pig in road

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Two men died from injuries they suffered when their vehicles collided head-on after one of them…

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Two men died from injuries they suffered when their vehicles collided head-on after one of them struck a large pig in northern Indiana, a sheriff said.

Jeremy Aubrey, 47, of Logansport, and Shane Saunders, 44, of Lucerne, died after the crash at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on just north of Logansport, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said in a news release. Logansport is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Aubrey was driving a pickup truck when he struck a large pig in the road and the vehicle veered left into the path of Saunders’ SUV, Schroder said.

Medics transported Aubrey to Logansport Memorial Hospital where he died. Saunders was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he died, Schroder said.

