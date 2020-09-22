Woman charged with mailing ricin to White House wrote note

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election,” according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is due to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

