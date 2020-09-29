Woman charged with animal cruelty, dog and 182 cats seized

Authorities have charged a Delaware woman with several counts of animal cruelty and seized more than 180 animals from her home.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Delaware woman with several counts of animal cruelty and seized more than 180 animals from her home.

Officials with the state Office of Animal Welfare arrested 65-year-old Linda Favre of Camden last Wednesday.

She was released after being arraigned on 14 misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty or neglect and a felony charge of cruelly or unnecessarily killing or injuring an animal.

Favre was arrested after officers acting on a tip executed a search warrant at the home and found 182 cats and a dog living in what authorities described as “deplorable conditions.”

