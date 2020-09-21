CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings | Va. Gov. Northam tests positive for infection | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » National News » Volunteer firefighter charged with…

Volunteer firefighter charged with pulling gun on motorist

The Associated Press

September 21, 2020, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware volunteer firefighter is facing felony charges after pulling a gun on a motorist while directing traffic at an incident scene.

Authorities say 69-year-old Elliott Glover of Smyrna posted $10,000 unsecured bond and was released after being charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

State troopers and members of the Smyrna volunteer fire department responded Saturday afternoon to a disabled vehicle stuck in the water on Woodland Beach Road.

Police say Glover pulled a gun on a man who drove to the scene to help family members in the disabled vehicle.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up