Volunteer firefighter charged with pulling gun on motorist

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware volunteer firefighter is facing felony charges after pulling a gun on a motorist while directing traffic at an incident scene.

Authorities say 69-year-old Elliott Glover of Smyrna posted $10,000 unsecured bond and was released after being charged with aggravated menacing and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

State troopers and members of the Smyrna volunteer fire department responded Saturday afternoon to a disabled vehicle stuck in the water on Woodland Beach Road.

Police say Glover pulled a gun on a man who drove to the scene to help family members in the disabled vehicle.

