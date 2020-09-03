The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit surges 18.9% in July to $63.6 billion, highest amount in 12 years.

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit surges 18.9% in July to $63.6 billion, highest amount in 12 years.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.