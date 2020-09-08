CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC Shorts hosting virtual film festival | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
US officials: Israel, UAE to sign historic normalization deal on September 15 at White House

The Associated Press

September 8, 2020, 1:45 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Israel, UAE to sign historic normalization deal on September 15 at White House.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

