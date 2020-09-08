WASHINGTON (AP) — US officials: Israel, UAE to sign historic normalization deal on September 15 at White House.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 8, 2020, 1:45 PM
