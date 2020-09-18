CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci on WTOP | Anne Arundel Co. steps up aid for tenants | Latest coronavirus test results
US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail

The Associated Press

September 18, 2020, 1:07 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said Thursday he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service. The states challenged the Postal Service’s so-called “leave mail behind” policy, where trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time regardless of whether there is more mail to load. They also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as first class mail.

