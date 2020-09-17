CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. suspending utility shutoffs until October | DC-area telework growth expected to continue after pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » US home construction falls…

US home construction falls 5.1% in August following string of gains after pandemic shutdown

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 8:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US home construction falls 5.1% in August following string of gains after pandemic shutdown.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up