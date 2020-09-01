CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Danger in letting kids spend excessive time online | DMV venues to light up for Red Alert | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » US factories expand faster…

US factories expand faster in August; orders, production up, but hiring shrinks

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US factories expand faster in August; orders, production up, but hiring shrinks.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up