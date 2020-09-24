CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
University of Delaware eyes layoffs, cost cuts amid COVID-19

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 4:48 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — University of Delaware officials are implementing a variety of cost-cutting measures because of the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said Thursday that without the cost cutting, the school would be facing a $250 million gap between revenues and expenses this academic year.

UD President Dennis Assanis said the school already has eliminated most discretionary expenses for the year and plans to draw $100 million from its endowment.

But he says personnel actions also must be taken.

The measures include a voluntary retirement incentive program, voluntary schedule reductions and layoffs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

