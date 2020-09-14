CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Latest coronavirus test results
TS Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic basin

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 5:41 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Teddy formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning and is the fourth active named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Teddy was located more than 1400 miles (2,260kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph). It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days.

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land.

