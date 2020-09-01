CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
Trump’s statue plan puts Delaware’s Caesar Rodney in focus

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 6:12 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking to give a place of prominence to a famous Delawarean from history at a time when local officials are revisiting his legacy.

In a speech Thursday, Trump announced plans to include Revolutionary War-era figure Caesar Rodney in a newly proposed “National Garden of American Heroes.”

In his speech, Trump criticized Wilmington officials for removing a statue of Rodney over the summer.

In a statement to the News Journal, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city removed the statue to protect it, not to discredit it.

Rodney, who owned slaves, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence who dramatically broke a tie in the Delaware delegation’s support for independence.

