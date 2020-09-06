CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | McConnell proposes 'targeted' virus aid, Dems say not enough | Latest coronavirus test results
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting line judge with tennis ball

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting line judge with tennis ball.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports | Tennis

