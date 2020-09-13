CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In-person performances to return to Kennedy Center | Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Three injured in public transit bus crash in Delaware

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 4:29 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Three people were hurt when a public transit bus broke through a fence and a retaining wall, then landed in a parking lot after crashing into at least two other vehicles.

The News Journal reports that a DART bus crashed late Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, causing extensive damage to all three vehicles.

The impact of the bus also destroyed a section of fencing and a concrete wall.

New Castle County paramedics, Wilmington fire and Saint Francis emergency personnel responded to the crash. Paramedics reported that three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

