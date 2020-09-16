CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
The Latest: Sally strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 1:28 AM

Here are the latest developments on tropical weather (all times local):

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Sally has restrengthened into a powerful Category 2 hurricane as it veers eastward and crawls toward a potential landfall between the Florida Panhandle and Mobile Bay.

The National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday that the storm’s sustained winds had increased to 100 mph (161 kph).

The latest forecast track has the hurricane making landfall later Wednesday morning. The storm is barely moving, creeping forward at 2 mph (3 kph).

About 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Sally was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southeast of Mobile, Alabama, and 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Pensacola, Florida.

