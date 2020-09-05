Suspect in road rage stabbing in Delaware faces felonies

Law enforcement authorities in Delaware say the suspect in a stabbing during a road rage incident Friday is facing two felonies.

LAUREL, Del. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Delaware say the suspect in a stabbing during a road rage incident Friday is facing two felonies.

Delaware State Police on Saturday identified the suspect as 45-year-old Laurel resident Eric Bailey.

Police say he has been charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say Bailey and an unnamed 31-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, were driving around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Laurel, when they got out of their vehicles at at intersection and had a fight.

Police said Bailey stabbed the man with a knife in “the lower extremity.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.