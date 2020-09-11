CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hand-held, rapid COVID-19 tests to come to Md. | Positivity rates creeping up in Md., Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Shooting investigation halts traffic on California freeway

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 1:15 AM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A shooting investigation halted traffic Thursday evening on a California freeway.

A man was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, KABC-TV reported, citing California Highway Patrol officials.

Video from the scene showed officers with flashlights appearing to look for evidence as cars were blocked form traveling eastbound on the road.

The wounded man was reportedly taken to a local trauma center. His condition wasn’t immediately released. No information had been announced about a suspect.

Traffic was backed up for several miles and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes, KCAL-TV reported.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

