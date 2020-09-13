JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff in Georgia says deputy fired for “excessive use of force” during arrest of Black man.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 13, 2020, 1:39 PM
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff in Georgia says deputy fired for “excessive use of force” during arrest of Black man.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.