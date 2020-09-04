CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC still worried about virus cases | Worries about virus spike during Labor Day weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Serbia, Kosovo announce they…

Serbia, Kosovo announce they are normalizing economic relations to attract investment, jobs

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 11:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Serbia, Kosovo announce they are normalizing economic relations to attract investment, jobs.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up