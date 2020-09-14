CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 4 Smithsonian museums to reopen Friday | Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Sally strengthens to an…

Sally strengthens to an extremely dangerous Category 2 hurricane with 100-mph winds

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Sally strengthens to an extremely dangerous Category 2 hurricane with 100-mph winds.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up