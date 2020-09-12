CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
Report: 2 LA County deputies shot at light rail station

The Associated Press

September 12, 2020, 11:28 PM

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot Saturday at a Metro rail station in Compton in what appeared to be an ambush, officials said.

The deputies were shot in the head in Compton and rushed to a hospital, ABC7 reported. No update was immediately available on their conditions.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station.

Deputies were searching for a suspect.

