CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns | COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Police: Crash kills 2…

Police: Crash kills 2 pedestrians using crosswalk in Boone

The Associated Press

September 5, 2020, 7:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in a community in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains say two pedestrians were killed Friday when they were walking on a designated crosswalk and a driver struck them.

Authorities on Saturday said the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene in Boone. The Boone Police Department has identified them as 52-year-old Tracy Marie Lindamore and 54-year-old James Leroy Lindamore Jr., both of Frostburg, Maryland.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say 21-year-old Durham resident Madison Jane Mahagan was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up