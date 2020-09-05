Police: Crash kills 2 pedestrians using crosswalk in Boone

Law enforcement authorities in a community in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains say two pedestrians were killed Friday when they were walking on a designated crosswalk and a driver struck them.

Authorities on Saturday said the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene in Boone. The Boone Police Department has identified them as 52-year-old Tracy Marie Lindamore and 54-year-old James Leroy Lindamore Jr., both of Frostburg, Maryland.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday. Police say 21-year-old Durham resident Madison Jane Mahagan was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

