Police confirm shooting at Los Angeles police station

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 3:08 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A shooting occurred at a Los Angeles police station and involved an officer late Saturday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a series of tweets that the shooting involved an officer at its Harbor Station.

Chief Michel Moore indicated that an officer was injured in a tweet, saying that the officer is stable. Moore said he was headed to the hospital.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his “best wishes for a quick and full recovery” for the officer in a tweet.

